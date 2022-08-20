MATTA, Firefly to promote travel to Sabah and Penang

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 20): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) and Firefly have struck a partnership to promote travel to Sabah and Penang.

The collaboration agreement was signed between Sabah MATTA Chapter chairman Lawrence Chin; Penang MATTA Chapter chairman Vergis Mathews; and FireFly chief executive officer Philip See.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; Penang State Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy (Petace) Yeoh Soon Hin; and MATTA president Datuk Tan Kok Liang witnessed the signing ceremony held at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre here on Saturday, following the launch of the Penang MATTA Fair.

Part of the collaboration was to jointly market tour packages from both Penang and Sabah, as well as Penang-Kota Kinabalu direct flight tickets offered by Firefly.

Joniston, who is chairman of Sabah Tourism Board, praised the initiative, saying such a collaboration would bring people closer together and further deepen the relationship between the two states.

“We need to collaborate on whatever is good for Penang, Sabah, and the Malaysian economy as a whole. This effort can serve as a good example of how both states can cooperate despite political differences to boost their respective economy via tourism.

“I also believe that we should not consider Kota Kinabalu solely as a hub. We need to look into the possibility of having direct flights between Penang and Sandakan, which is a gateway to nature and wildlife tourism, as well as Tawau, a hub for scuba diving,” he said.

Joniston also pointed out Sabah and Penang have the most active airports and that both states stand to gain from attracting visitors from the other, including expatriates.

Yeoh emphasised the importance of creative problem-solving in expanding strategy and bridging the gap between two states through tourism initiatives.

“The Penang state government is putting effort to bring connectivity and we want to enhance the tourists’ experience in Malaysia. Both Penang and Sabah have their own unique offerings and we have to complement each other.

“We are well aware of Sabah’s popularity as an ecotourism destination. We hope to get tourists in Sabah to come to Penang for a different tourism experience. We should not be competing but rather assist one another,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tan thanked Firefly for providing the impetus to connect travellers, holidaymakers, and holiday providers with its existing Penang-Kota Kinabalu direct flights.

He added MATTA is committed to facilitating and promoting travel trade, and they hope to generate RM20 million in sales during the two-day Penang MATTA Fair.

The Penang MATTA Fair features 158 booths, with 40 per cent of participants promoting domestic tourism.