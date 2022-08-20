Mentally challenged man found safe in Penampang

PENAMPANG (Aug 20): A mentally challenged man who was reported missing after he left his home at Kampung Kituau, here on Friday, was found safe on Saturday morning.

Penampang fire and rescue station chief Zeno Tinggalan said the 39-year-old man was found 200 meters from the Incident Control Center that was set up to search for the victim.

“Fire and rescue personnel who resumed the second day of search operation today found the victim around 9.30am, about 200 meters from our incident control centre.

“After ensuring the victim did not suffer any injury, he was reunited with his family and the operation ended at 9.45am,” said Zeno.

The victim was reported missing after he left his home at Kg Kituau in Penampang around 3pm on Friday

A search operation was immediately carried out by fire and rescue personnel from Penampang with help from villagers.

The second-day operation resumed at 7.30am before the victim was found safe about two hours later.