Nancy Shukri highlights support for higher women representation in Parliament

SIMUNJAN (Aug 20): Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is voicing out her support for more women to be elected to the Dewan Rakyat.

She said she had always supported the call to have higher women representation in Parliament.

“This is because the voices of women need to be heard in Parliament,” the Batang Sadong MP told reporters when met after attending the official opening ceremony of Esplanade Simunjan today.

However, she stressed that the roles and duties of a parliamentarian was ‘significantly more diverse and challenging than an elected member of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN)’.

“As a woman MP, we must be able to look at the whole picture of an issue, ranging from human rights, citizenship, sustainable development goals and climate change.

“All these (issues), we need to know.”

Adding on, Nancy also called upon all government officials to work closely with the elected people representatives in resolving all the daily issues affecting the public.

“Government officers who are appointed to handle public issues must carry out their jobs dutifully and work as a team with the relevant MPs or DUN members so that all complaints can be addressed promptly; thus, avoiding the government being unfairly painted in a negative light.”