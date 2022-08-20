Offer services that appeal to foreigners, homestay operators in S’wak urged

KUCHING (Aug 20): Homestay operators registered with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) are urged to take the opportunity to offer services that appeal to foreign visitors, said its minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

She said it was found when Kuching hosts major events such as the Rainforest World Music Festival and the recent state-level ‘Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ that almost all hotels are fully booked, giving the impression more hotel rooms are needed to accommodate the demand.

“When we receive more tourists in the future and the tourism sector starts to recover, we also need to prepare earlier; especially in strengthening our hospitality industry, food and the entire tourism ecosystem.

“For that reason, MOTAC provides training and courses in food preparation, customer service, handicrafts, hospitality and foreign languages, especially English, to homestay operators registered with us.

“This is to enable them to improve on the quality of comfortable, clean, safe and satisfactory services,” she said.

Nancy was speaking at the launching of the Simunjan Esplanade which was officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Batang Sadong MP added a series of workshops will be held next month with travel agents, homestay operators and community leaders in several places, including Simunjan, to further enhance the development of tourism products and package them to enable the local community to monetise the resources around them.

“This is what we want to achieve and it is very much in line with what the Premier emphasised a few days ago — where we need to focus on selected tourists who come to this state.

“What’s more, with the reopening of neighbouring countries’ borders such as Brunei, Singapore and Thailand, of course we will receive a larger number of tourists arrivals,” she said.

Nancy said this year, MOTAC also provided a total of RM30 million in Matching Grants for the purpose of improving homestays to registered entrepreneurs with a grant value of a maximum of RM15,000.

“This is in addition to special financial assistance amounting to RM1,800 to each registered entrepreneur with an overall allocation amounting to RM5.5 million,” she added.

Nancy said MOTAC has various initiatives to create new attractions for Batang Sadong in ensuring a constant stream of visitors — from young people looking for Instagram spot attractions to TV and documentary production crews, social media influencers, and even those involved in motor sports convoys.

She pointed out that the diversity of art and cultures of the multicultural community in the constituency makes it a unique eco-tourism destination, which offers visitors an unforgettable holiday experience.

“Therefore, it is very important for us to create an appropriate tourism ecosystem in order to meet and, at the same time, accomplish our desire to turn the tourism sector into one of the sources of income for our rural community, or Community-Based Tourism,” she said.

She said among some of the initiatives lined up are the launch of the ‘Udang Galah’ arch and 3D painting on the esplanade ground and the decoration of the Padang Sentral entrance with colourful hanging umbrellas next month.

In addition, she said, through agencies under MOTAC such as Balai Seni Negara, Malaysian Crafts, Tourism Malaysia, National Archives, Department of Culture and Arts and Department of National Heritage, there are also various programmes to involve community participation.

“Balai Seni Negara plans to hold an interactive programme from Young Art Entrepreneurs (YAE) with the community at Padang Sentral. This involves ‘coaching’ from 2 YAE students namely Jeslynn and Faye Lim.

“Jeslynn in making local food handicrafts and Faye Lim’s ‘The Rojak Project’ in making faces of Simunjan from flowers, leaves, heritage food and more. These handicraft products can become a souvenir or handicraft from Simunjan,” she said.

Also present were Utilities and Telecommunications Minister and Sebuyau assemblyman Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris and others.