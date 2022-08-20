RM1.8 bln allocated for maintenance of federal roads this year

KLUANG (Aug 20): A sum of RM1.08 billion has been allocated for maintenance of federal roads throughout the country this year, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said of this amount, RM150 million was for maintenance works in the southern zone covering Pahang, Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

“Maintenance works in Pahang involve an expenditure of RM66.08 million, Johor (RM60.9 million) and Negeri Sembilan (RM23.63 million).

“These maintenance works are important to keep these roads in good condition,” he told reporters in conjunction with the FTRoadpedia South 2.0 Tour here today.

Fadillah said proposals for road upgrading works on Federal Road FT050 from Ayer Hitam to Kluang in Section 33.8 until the Kluang Stadium junction in Section 49.1 would be submitted to the federal authorities next year.

Fadillah said the Phase 3B project with an estimated value of RM385.13 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) was aimed at reducing fatal accidents throughout the alignment.

He said it is a continuation of the Phase 3A project worth RM219 million which is under construction and expected to be completed in October 2024.

“This location has recorded the highest rate of accidents in Malaysia due to the absence of road shoulders, medians and U-turns, with 52 accidents reported from 2020 to June 2022.

“This road is the main toll-free route connecting Batu Pahat, Kluang and Mersing districts and it will involve construction works for road shoulders, medians, U-turns and related works,” he added.

He also said an additional allocation of RM600,000 had been approved to upgrade street lights along Federal Road FT050 to improve various aspects of road travel especially safety of road users. – Bernama