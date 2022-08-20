Sabah govt urged to reinstate repealed anti-hopping law

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 20): Former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has called for reinstatement of the repealed anti-hopping law into the state constitution.

He said the anti-hopping provisions, Article 18(2) (d) & (e) were already in Sabah’s constitution in 1986 during the rule of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) but was repealed by the Barisan Nasional government in 1995 after they came into power.

“There is no reason for the state government to delay, as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Muhyiddin Yassin has pushed for the law at the national level,” he said.

If they are sincere about stopping the culture of jumping, Shafie said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor should immediately put the law in place for the state together with the federal law.

The state government has been silenced on a date for tabling the anti-hopping law in the state assembly.

Shafie, who is Parti Warisan president, said this after meeting with the party’s supporters at Foh Sang Market on Saturday afternoon.

For the record, Article 18(2)(d) and (e) were repealed with effect from Nov 9, 1995 after Umno took over from PBS.

The then PBS government inserted two provisions i.e Art 18(2)(d) in the Sabah Constitution vide Enactment 3/86 that reads:

“(d) he resigns or is expelled from, or for any reason whatsoever ceases to be a member of, the political party of which he is a member.”

Another provision Art 18(2)(e) was inserted vide Enactment 18/92 that reads:

“(e) he is expelled by the Assembly for conduct unfit for membership of the Assembly, for unbecoming behaviour or, in the case of an elected member, for abuse or betrayal of mandate given to him by the electorate of his constituency.”

Earlier, Shafie had coffee with the Chinese community in Luyang and delivered a short speech. He reiterated Warisan’s missions in politics and its intention to empower Borneo-based political party in the national level.