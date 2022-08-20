Sibu authorities seek public’s help to stop illegal waste-dumping

SIBU (Aug 20): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) irked by the rampant illegal dumping has called for more concerted efforts to put a stop to this long-standing issue and seeks the public’s help to catch the culprits.

SRDC chairman, Sempurai Petrus Ngelai lamented that so much efforts and resources have been put into clearing the illegal dumpsites, only to be filled up again in a short period of time.

“It is sad to say illegal dumping has become a second nature for some people especially those doing renovation works. Such act is not only illegal but creating a major eyesore,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“I urge the public especially those whose are doing renovation to advise their contractors not to throw the renovation waste indiscriminately at the end of the road or at the roadside,” he added.

Sempurai pointed out that the council has been clearing the waste each and every time but it does not eradicate the problem.

“In fact, according to our Public Health section, after clearing the site today, it will be filled up again in a short period of time. Removing and clearing this waste incurs cost including manpower, and yet it does not solve the problem.

“There are those of the views that the culprits should be charged or fined in court but then again, this comes down to law enforcement and on whether the culprit can be identified.

“In most of the cases, the culprits carry out such irresponsible act in the late evenings and cannot be traced. It is not possible for SRDC to station enforcement staff at each and every illegal dumpsite round-the-clock and therefore, the council seeks the public’s help to become the eye and ear of the council to catch these environmental offenders,” Sempurai said.

At the same time, he said SRDC is rolling out education programme to create awareness among the public on issues arising from illegal dumping.

“At the end of the day, concerted efforts from everyone is needed to curb and stop this bad habit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting also took a swipe at irresponsible contractors and shop proprietors using their backyards as their dumpsite at Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai here.

“This irresponsible behaviour must come to an end. I hope those who witness anyone of committing illegal dumping to report with photos of their vehicles with legible plates, so that SMC can take action against them,” Ting said.