Site for proposed mosque in Sibu with non-Muslim architecture being identified, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Aug 20): Dr Annuar Rapaee is in the midst of identifying the site for the proposed new mosque incorporating non-Muslim architectural elements.

He said he had been directed by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to have a new mosque in Sibu which incorporates those design elements.

“I am trying to find where to build the new mosque. I will try my best to identify the location over the next few weeks — after that, I will propose to our Premier (on the site),” he said.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I was speaking to reporters after closing the Sibu Division Tilawah Al-Quran held at the Darul Amilin Mosque in the Permai housing estate here on Friday night.

Abang Johari had made this suggestion when officiating the opening of the Al-Qadim Mosque here recently and had cited a mosque in Piasau, Miri as well as the Islamic Information Centre (IIC) in Kuching where both buildings have elements of Chinese architectural designs.

On another matter, ahead of the National Day celebration, Dr Annuar stressed the importance of Malaysians remembering the three historical dates namely July 22 (Sarawak Day), August 31 (National Day) and September 16 (Malaysia Day).

“Malaysians have agreed to celebrate these three important occasions to show their patriotism and appreciation for the contribution of past leaders,” he said.