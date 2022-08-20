Three family members killed in Sandakan house fire

SANDAKAN (Aug 20): Three family members were burnt to death in a fire that razed a house at Taman Rajawali, here on Friday night.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement on Saturday, said the victims were a 90-year-old woman, her son and his wife, but their identities are still unknown.

Their remains were found inside the house after the fire was brought under control at 11 pm.

“A team from Sandakan fire and rescue station was deployed to the scene following a distress call at 10.35pm.

“The fire destroyed 90 per cent of the double-storey house,” the statement said.

The operation ended at 1.21 am on Saturay and the bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

Firemen are also investigating the cause of the fire.