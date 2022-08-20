Uggah: SOP system required to avoid sick projects in S’wak

KUCHING (Aug 20): A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) system needs to be enforced to ensure projects are delivered as scheduled, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said as such, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) and the state Public Works Department (JKR) are planning a seminar to come up with recommendations towards reducing and ending sick projects.

Uggah said MIPD hopes to put in place various steps and strategies to slam the brakes on sick projects in Sarawak.

“We need to come up with a SOP and programme to ensure there are zero sick projects in the years ahead. The SOP system will allow us to act immediately and timely on potential problematic projects.

“When we can deliver as scheduled, it will give a new and positive image of the ministry and department (JKR),” he said following a briefing on the implementation of development projects for the Bintulu division on Friday.

JKR Northern Region manager Ir Teo Nguong Leong conducted the briefing.

Uggah also reminded ministry and department officers that the GPS government have very high expectations on the delivery.

“We have many projects to be implemented and the purpose is to serve the rakyat. The government’s expectation is for us to deliver — and deliver as scheduled.

“The people will naturally be frustrated and angry when these projects are delayed,” he said.

Uggah added the state’s economic growth also depended on MIPD and the state JKR’s ability to spend the money allocated to the state’s infrastructure projects.

“We must be able to spend the funds allocated as intended,” he added.

On a related matter, he said it was very important and helpful if JKR’s teams of engineers, technical workers and consultants had a work plan to ensure a contractor working on a project could complete it according to plan.

He said the work plan would entail the schedule, manpower and machinery required as well as the progress.

On the new image for JKR, he said it had many capable engineers and technologies to achieve this.

“Let us harness our resources, experience and expertise. Let us be open to any latest technology and not forget considering feedback from the ground and the need to communicate frequently.

“We can rise to new heights in our task and achievements and most importantly, record zero sick projects,” he said.

Joining Uggah at the briefing were MIPD deputy minister Datuk Majang Renggie, the ministry’s permanent secretary Chiew Chew Yaw, Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman and JKR Head of Projects Meehan Jorai.

They had also visited the sites of the RM89.7 million proposed bridge over Batang Kemena and the RM117.9 million new Bintulu division administration centre in Jepak.