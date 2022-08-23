Beauty contestants to experience eco-tourism in Kiulu

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 23): Twenty-four finalists of three prestigious beauty pageants will be in Kiulu on Thursday for an eco-tourism and community service experience as part of their programme leading up to the coronation night.

The contestants are here to compete for the titles of Miss World Malaysia, Miss Grand Malaysia, and Miss Supranational Malaysia – a three-in-one mega beauty pageant event being held in Sabah for the first time.

During their visit to Kiulu, they are expected to engage with the community and help out in beautifying homestays, upgrading foothpath, as well as planting trees.

Their visit there is hosted by the Hilton Hotel as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment cum chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, praised the pageantry organising committee and Hilton Hotel for including an outreach programme and hoped they made the most of their time connecting with locals.

“Kiulu is a popular destination for both eco-tourism and those interested in supporting local communities, because we have a strong community-based tourism concept there,” said the Kiulu assemblyman at a press conference on the Hyperlive Festival Malaysia here on Tuesday.

“The involvement of finalists in local activities is important as this will give them an opportunity to meet new people and gain insight into local life and culture, which will enhance their learning experience,” he added.

Joniston said pageants and tourism complement each other as participants from diverse backgrounds can improve cross-cultural understanding and establish new connections, which benefit tourism, economic progress, and humanitarian efforts.

In addition, he encouraged the finalists to use their platform as influencers to help promote Sabah and the charitable work that they had been doing throughout the course of the pageant on social media.

The Hyperlive Festival Malaysia brings together high-profile beauty pageant events, where the grand finals and coronation ceremonies for three mega pageants will take place at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Aug 27.

Thanking the organiser for bringing major pageantry event to Sabah, Joniston said such initiative aligns with the vision of his Ministry and Sabah Tourism Board to bring important business events to the state.

“Making SICC as a stage for spectacular shows would certainly assist in increasing Sabah’s reputation as a preferred destination for the hosting of events, while also promoting the splendour of our very own convention centre to the rest of the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hyperlive Entertainment chief executive officer Dr Sean Wong said the HyperLive Festival Malaysia aims to provide a hybrid platform for individuals to showcase their talents to over 1,000 people at the event venue and to a global audience watching the shows online.

“Through the various events held during our HyperLive Festival Malaysia, we aim to empower lives. We have a strong social mission to bring about positive change in our society, thus apart from providing an innovative platform for talent discovery, we hope to support sustainable community projects proposed by our pageant finalists and turn their ideas into reality,” he said.

On the other hand, Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Satta) chairman Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, who is also the co-presenter of the event, said Taiji, karate, Tacfit demo shows, fashion shows by local artists and live concerts which includes himself and Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen on the second day of the Hyperlive Festival on Aug 28.

“I am certain with the leadership of Datuk Joniston, Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip and Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Noredah Othman, and the joint effort of the industry stakeholders, our tourism will soar to greater heights.”

Also present were Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) director-general Junainah Abbie, Fantastic Golden Sdn Bhd director Eric Goh and Hilton Kota Kinabalu general manager Andrew Nisbet.