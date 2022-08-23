City cops come together to get elderly couple’s house fixed

SANTUBONG (Aug 23): Sukeri Zaini and his wife Noni Ghazali now have a have a more comfortable place to live in, thanks to the welfare programme run by the Kuching district police headquarters (IPD).

The team from the welfare division of IPD Kuching recently came together to have the elderly couple’s dilapidated house fixed under their ‘Sentuhan Kasih’ programme, with works reaching completion in just 15 days.

According to Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, this community service was launched at district-level last month, with the objective of helping the poor and underprivileged members of the local community, in line with the theme of the 215th Police Day, ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (Police and Society Are Never Apart).

“This programme has helped us identify the childless elderly couple, 70-year-old Sukeri Zaini and his 69-year-old wife Noni Ghazali, who have been living in Kampung Buntal for the last 20 years.

“Both are not working and only rely on the RM300 monthly assistance provided by the Sarawak Welfare Department.

“The repair works included replacing the damaged walls, flooring and roof, as well as painting the house,” said Ahsmon in a press conference held after the symbolic handing-over of the house to the couple at Kampung Buntal here yesterday.

Adding on, Ahsmon said the Sentuhan Kasih programme also meant to establish good and continuous relationship and networking with the local communities.

“I would like to thank Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar for giving the RM10,000 grant to ensure the success of this Sentuhan Kasih programmes.

“The cost incurred inthe repair works on the couple’s house was slightly more than RM10,000 – we covered the extra cost using IPD Kuching’s (welfare) fund.

“I would also like to thank everyone from IPD Kuching, IPK Sarawak (Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters) and the residents of Kampung Buntal for their cooperation in making this programme a success,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said this year to date, Sarawak police had helped built 16 houses for former personnel.

“Today’s (Sentuhan Kasih) programme, however, is the first that involves citizens under the initiative of IPD Kuching,” he said.

In this respect, Mohd Azman commended the work done by IPD Kuching led by Ahsmon, and called on other IPDs and police stations across the state to emulate this initiative.

“The Kuching police chief (Ahsmon) has a far-reaching view and is very proactive. God-willing, we will recommend this programme to the police chiefs in other districts, focusing on helping ex-police personnel and also villagers who are in dire need of help and support.

“Additionally, we would also like to invite state assemblymen and members of Parliament to help out in future programmes, especially in conjunction with Police Day,” he said.