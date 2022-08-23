Darul Hana resettlement scheme to have water, electricity by Aug 25, says deputy minister

KUCHING (Aug 23): Utilities such as water and electricity will be connected to 337 houses in the Darul Hana Resettlement Scheme by Aug 25, said Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He added the first group of residents, involving 337 heads of households from Kampung Semarang, Kampung Panglima Seman Lama and Kampung Lot Tambahan, will be moving to the new housing scheme on Aug 27.

“On the issue involving some of the houses in the resettlement scheme which have yet to be connected with the utilities, the (water) pipes and electricity wires have been connected to the houses. However, since the houses are still vacant, the meters were not connected.

“Even before the meters are connected, we have received reports of vandalism in the area involving electrical wiring. I was also informed the meter boxes were also vandalised.

“I have been informed all these utilities will be connected by Aug 25,” he told reporters during his visit to the new drainage outlet for a stormwater discharge project site here today.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the initial date for the move to the new housing scheme was on Aug 22 but due to a new schedule issued by the Premier of Sarawak’s Office, the date was rescheduled to Aug 27.

“”On that day, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be presenting the house keys, home ownership, and relocation compensation to the heads of households,” he said.