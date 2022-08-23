Deputy Minister: Rescue contractor appointed for long delayed Jln Masjid stormwater project

KUCHING (Aug 23): A rescue contractor has been appointed to complete the delayed construction of a new drainage outlet for stormwater discharge along Jalan Masjid to Lebuh Java here, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunications said the project will be completed within four months, with an additional cost of RM 2.95 million.

“This project was implemented by Sarawak government through Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and awarded to the first contractor involving a sum of RM6.6 million.

“The contract began on Jan 11, 2018 and was supposed to be completed on Jan 12, 2019. However, the first contractor failed to complete the work due to various issues including the Covid-19 pandemic and the contract was terminated on Sept 20, last year.

“However, a rescue contractor has been appointed on Aug 1, this year to complete the project – and I’m happy to note that the project is currently ahead of schedule with current progress at seven per cent,” he said when met by reporters during a visit at the project site here this afternoon.

The project covers Jalan Masjid, Jalan Gartak, the bus terminal at Jalan Gartak, Jalan Market, Lebuh Java leading to Sungai Sarawak involving a stretch of 515 metres.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the project includes road surfacing works located in front of Jalan Masjid Polyclinic to enable motorists to drive through the road, as well as the other stretches leading to the river.

“This project is important to mitigate flooding that frequently occurs in the area especially near Padang Merdeka as well as for the comfort for motorists,” he added.