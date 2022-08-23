License application won’t take a month to process – Sabah LPKP

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 23): The Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) has denied that it would take up to a month to process Out-of-Area License or Lesen Luar Kawasan (LK).

Sabah LPKP chairman Datuk Chin Kim Hiung said the issue raised by the Limbang Lorry Association is incorrect.

“For applications received with complete documents, the LK approval period is 14 working days.

“The issue of delay that arises is when there is an incomplete application or one that requires LPKP Sabah to review the application so that the application submitted by the entrepreneur meets the prescribed conditions,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chin further clarified that the validity of the LK is only three months and not one year as stated previously.

“The association also raised the issue of the short-term validity period of the license which is only three months compared to the one-year validity period before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For information, the Sabah LPKP Board meeting has decided that starting in 2021, the validity period of LK will be shortened from one year to three months to avoid misuse of LK by some irresponsible parties.

“Sabah LPKP has found that several parties had abused the LK period for one year by operating entirely in Sabah while the LK conditions that have been set are that LK holders are only allowed to transport goods from Sarawak to Sabah instead of operating entirely in Sabah,” he said.

Chin also denied the association’s claim that LK holders are only allowed to operate in Kota Kinabalu.

He said the place of operation for LK holders is based on the contract given to the license holder.

He clarified that if the licensee’s contract is only for Kota Kinabalu, then the LK is only permitted to operate in Kota Kinabalu.

“But if the licensee’s contract covers other districts in Sabah, then LK approval will also cover other districts as mentioned in the licensee’s contract,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chin said Sabah LPKP’s role is only to issue LK license to lorry operators from Sarawak who wish to operate in Sabah with a fee of RM127.50 for each license for three months, while other operating costs borne by truck operators are outside the jurisdiction of Sabah LPKP.

He added that Sabah LPKP always strives to look after the welfare of commercial vehicle operators in addition to ensuring that the public transport system in Sabah meets the needs of users and operators whether from Sabah or their neighboring state, Sarawak.