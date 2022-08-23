Maliau Basin Conservation Area’s lodgings receive sustainable recognition

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 23): The Maliau Basin Conservation Area (MBCA) has become the first destination in Malaysia to receive international recognition from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

MBCA on Tuesday received the GSTC recognition for the lodging sector.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister’s Department, Datuk Abidin Madingkir said that MBCA is under the Yayasan Sabah Group, and the auditing process to meet the GSTC conditions started in 2020.

On 16 June 2022, the MBCA, fulfilled the GSTC’s criterias, said Abidin.

“This is in line with one of the guidelines in developing the Maliau Basin Conservation Area which is to ensure tourism facilities at the area adhere to international conditions.

“In this matter, GSTC is a body that manages the criteria, which is the global standards for destinations and sustainable tourism, as well as prepare international accreditation for Sustainable Tourism Certification Body,” he said in his speech at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony for the Extension of the Danum Valley – Maliau Basin – Imbak Canyon (DaMal): Surveillance Initiative (Enforcement and Monitoring) and the handing over of the GSTC certificate ceremony at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

He added that with the certification, MBCA’s lodgings are now recognised as sustainable lodging whereby the Yayasan Sabah Group, as a statutory body of the Sabah State Government, has adhered to the highest social and environment standards in the market.

“This also means that the lodging managed at the Maliau Basin is forward thinking … I hope that the Yayasan Sabah Management Group will continue plans to acquire recognitions for other conservation sites, especially Danum Valley and Imbak Canyon,” he said.

Abidin reminded that this was important as it will attract more tourists from all over the world and impact positively on Sabah.

In his speech, Abidin also said that nearly 62 percent (4.6 million hectares) of Sabah’s land are still covered by forests.

He added that 3.8 million hectares or 52 percent of the forest areas are protected under the law as Permanent Forest Reserve, Parks and Wildlife Conservation Areas.

He said that the Sabah government is also committed to totally protecting 2.2 million hectares or 30 percent of the land area in the state by the year 2025. Presently, about 1.9 million hectares or 26 percent of the forest reserves have been gazetted.

“The balance of 300,000 hectares will be identified and gazetted in the next three years,” he said.

“This commitment and achievement has placed Sabah as a leading state in the field of forest conservation,” said Abidin.

He added that various initiatives are undertaken to ensure forest conservation continues to be the main agenda of Sabah.

This includes the “Heart of Borneo” initiative which has led to the setting up of forest corridors and the conservation of habitats that are critical for wildlife which links three main conservation areas which consist of the Danum Valley, Maliau Basin and Imbak Canyon, he said.

Abidin then explained that the Memorandum of Understanding signed was an extension of the one signed on 24 October 2017 which was a collaboration between the Sabah government, represented by the Sabah Forest Department, and Yayasan Sabah Group and Sabah Environmental Trust (SET).

“This initiative is focused on aiding in joint surveillance, encompassing enforcement and monitoring within the forest landscape of DaMal, and also biodiversity protection,” he said.

He added that to manage the biodiversity within the DaMal area, the initiative was formulated with three main objectives within a period of five years. The three objectives are to conduct joint patrol and monitoring with the enforcement team in DaMal; improve capacity of patrolling team and other forest rangers inside DaMaI area; and continue the effort to turn DaMal as a sustainable management landscape in Sabah.

“I was made aware that through this initiative a total of 444 monitoring patrols were conducted in DaMal,” said Abidin.