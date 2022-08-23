Minimum wage compliance still low in Sabah

SANDAKAN (Aug 23): Compliance with the Minimum Wage Order in Sabah is still among the lowest in the country, said state Manpower Department (JTK) director Wan Zulkifli Wan Setapa.

He said of the 6,819 workplaces inspected statewide until July this year, 72 employers failed to abide by the new minimum wage of RM1,500 a month since its implementation, effective May 1.

“Of the 1,005 complaints received, six cases are related to minimum wage.

“The sectors that do not comply with the order are mainly trading, wholesaling and retail, followed by administrative and support services, as well as accommodation,” he told reporters after opening the state-level Labour Convention here on Tuesday.

Wan Zulkifli said the department also received 80 cases filed at the Labour Department regarding the minimum wage issue.

He said the total arrears in minimum wage payments for Sabah in the same period is RM471,636, involving a total of 21,959 employees.

Wan Zulkifli said Sabah JTK also received complaints on minimum wage issues from undocumented workers, but it was beyond its jurisdiction and the matter was handed over to the Immigration Department for further action.

“Of the 3.8 million population in Sabah, 1.2 million are Sabah native employees while 686,000 are non-Sabahans. The workforce stands at 2.02 million, most of whom being foreigners,” he added.

“We hope all employers in Sabah will abide by minimum wage implementation requirements so that legal action will not be taken against them under the Labour Law and Minimum Wages Order 2022,” he said.

Zulkifli added employers can be fined up to RM10,000 for each worker if they failed to abide by the minimum wage order.

He urged workers to know their rights and to report their plight to the Labour Department if employers refuse to pay them accordingly.

Two hundred employers from the agriculture, manufacturing, retailing, restaurants, cleaning services sectors as well employers’ unions and academicians attended the convention.

Zulkifli reminded employers that the labour force play an important role in the development of the nation and businesses in the country.