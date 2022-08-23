Police beef up security around Kajang Prison entrance

KAJANG (Aug 23): Police have beefed up security and monitoring around the entrance of Kajang Prison, where former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abd Razak was sent at 6.47pm today to serve his sentence.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said so far, the area around the prison compound was under control.

“The situation is still under control. How many personnel are being deployed I will not disclose. However, the police have only increased security at the area outside Kajang Prison entrance. Apart from that, the prison authorities will take care,” he told Bernama tonight.

Earlier, the Federal Court upheld Najib’s conviction and 12-year prison sentence as well as a fine of RM210 million for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said after examining the evidence, the submissions and records of appeal, it was found that Najib’s complaints as contained in the petition of appeal have no merit.

A five-member bench led by Tengku Maimun dismissed Najib’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020.

Other judges on the panel were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd.

On July 28, 2020, High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, now a Court of Appeal Judge, sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail on each of the three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and each of the three counts of money laundering, and 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine, in default five years’ jail, in the case of abuse of position. — Bernama