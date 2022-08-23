Pos Malaysia breaking even for the quarter

KUCHING (Aug 23): Pos Malaysia Bhd (Pos Malaysia) experienced a core net loss of RM35.1 million for its first half of financial year 2022 (1HFY22) which analysts deemed to be in line with it and consensus full-year loss forecast.

Year on year (y-o-y), 1HFY22 core net loss narrowed by more than half to RM35.1 million despite lower revenue by 11 per cent mainly due to lower operating costs by 17 per cent driven by effective cost savings effort including the Mutual Separation Scheme (MSS) exercise last year.

“Postal segment sales were affected by the shifting of purchasing trend from online shopping back to bricks-and-mortar shopping since the start of endemic phase, worsened by lower demand from major ecommerce players shifting towards internal delivery capabilities,” commented analysts with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research).

“Meanwhile, logistics segment sales was in a seasonally lower trend and suffered adverse impact in its marine business from the coal export ban imposed by the Indonesian government in January 2022.

“On the other hand, stronger aviation sales from the re-opening of international borders especially the re-activation of umrah charter flights drove in-flight catering higher.”

It saw that the conventional mail business of Pos Malaysia continues to struggle to stay relevant in the digital age (the digital economy of Malaysia expanded by 10 per cent in 2020 and is projected to grow at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24 per cent up to 2025).

While the conventional mail volume of Pos Malaysia declined by an average of 13 per cent annually between FY14 to FY21, Kenanga Research doubt that we have seen the bottom for the stock.

“Meanwhile, industry experts project the courier, express and parcel (CEP) market in Malaysia to expand by a CAGR of nine per cent between 2017 and 2027,” it added.

“As an incumbent, Pos Malaysia faces tremendous competition from new players such as J&T Express and Ninja Van that undercut aggressively on rates to expand their market shares.

“Players may be able to breathe a sigh of relief following a halt in the issuance of new courier licenses and the introduction of a new courier licensing framework that may set in motion industry consolidation.

“On the other hand, with the reopening of international borders, the aviation division is on a recovery path with increased flights and cargo tonnages handled, higher utilisation at its warehouses (particularly by e-commence clients) and better demand for its ground handling services.”

The team over at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) saw that while Pos Malaysia’s transformation programme has started to bear fruit, helping the Group breakeven in 2QFY22, it remained wary over its recovery prospects, given the challenging business environment arising from tough competition in the last mile delivery space.

“Case in point, Pos Malaysia has cited a decline in parcel volume from its contract customers. The stiff competition is also exacerbated by major e-commerce players increasingly leveraging on their insource delivery capabilities.

“We are keeping our forecasts unchanged for now, pending more fresh updates at the forthcoming analysts briefing.”