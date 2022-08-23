Sabah tech startup to sign MoU in Melbourne

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 23): Sabah is hoping to develop halal industry to the global stage by using a digital platform.

Dubbed as CoreHalal, it is developed by a Kota Kinabalu-based application development company Synxsoft Sdn Bhd, that focuses on risk management, audit and training developed based on guidelines issued by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan said the CoreHalal has huge potential as it is the only digital platform providing such services.

“The use of this kind of digital platform in business not only improves the development of the halal industry in Sabah but also ensures that the people of Sabah are not left behind in seizing opportunities through the development of technology.

“With the CoreHalal digital platform, it will provide guidance to entrepreneurs on the process of obtaining halal recognition and help improve the efficiency of their halal business digitally.

“This is because this platform is not only focused on the food and beverage sector but also includes all sectors listed under the halal industry such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and cosmetics,” he said in a statement.

Yakub added that the state government will continue to support CoreHalal to work with strategic partners not only in Malaysia but abroad such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brunei and Dubai/UAE.

He added the rapid development of Malaysia’s halal industry has successfully penetrated the global market, especially in the halal food sector and made Malaysia the preferred destination to develop businesses related to halal goods and services.

“This development shows that the halal industry in Malaysia is receiving a positive response in the country and also at the global level.

“It offers various opportunities for producers of products and services as the demand for both increases in line with the increase in the world’s population and also the acceptance of non-Muslim consumers towards this industry.”

Synxsoft Chief Executive Officer Mazrie Mahat said they are grateful to all government agencies who have helped them in developing the platform.

“We are also very pleased to have full support from the Sabah Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (KSTI) from the beginning of the development of this platform.

“We want to move forward by expanding the CoreHalal platform market to Australia in September and Japan in October.

“It is hoped that with an initiative like this, it can inspire local technology start-ups in Sabah to move forward and expand their market globally”, added Mazrie.

On Sept 1, Synxsoft will be signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Halal Development Corporation (HDC) during the World Halal Business Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

Among the HDC’s functions are championing halal standards including the audit process and verification of halal certificates to protect halal integrity, influencing the development of the Halal industry to enable companies that market halal products to join the global market, developing and promoting Malaysia’s halal brand, promoting halal product concepts and services in throughout Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (SCENIC) general manager Viviantie Sarjuni said that the MoU signing in Australia would promote Malaysian digital halal products globally.

“Therefore, we are expecting a minimum of RM500,000 worth of annual revenue from the MOU.

“(In making it a success), SCENIC assisted CoreHalal in terms of subsidising the trip (to Australia) and helping them in promoting CoreHalal and their solutions globally.”