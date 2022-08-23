Sarawak now fully authorised to issue deep-sea fishing licences

KUCHING (Aug 23): Sarawak now has full authority to issue deep-sea fishing licences, following the empowerment of authority accorded to the state by the federal government.

In view of this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says the state government, through its Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development (Manred), plans to establish a new fisheries department of its own.

According to him, this was already decided in the Special Council Meeting on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) on Oct 18 last year, and that the matter had been suggested to the federal government since the era of former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“Sarawak was previously given the authority to review the applications for the deep-sea fishing licences before submitting the recommendations to the federal Fisheries Department director-general for endorsement.

“Now, Sarawak is not only empowered to review the applications, but also to issue the licences,” he said in his speech for the presentation of the ‘Empowerment Letter’ at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday, where he represented Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the ceremony.

Awang Tengah pointed out that having its own fisheries department, Sarawak would be able to accelerate and regulate the development of the fisheries industry in the state.

He said the goal would be to facilitate and encourage the people of Sarawak to be actively involved in the deep-sea fishing sector, which had great potential.

“There are lots of fishes in our sea; (and) there are encroachments by foreign fishermen from Thailand, China, Vietnam and so on.

“However, this empowerment (of authority) does not mean that we close the door to working with parties from outside Sarawak. It is still allowed, but we give priority to our people for the opportunity,” he said.

Awang Tengah added that although the power had been handed over to Sarawak, the state government would still need to work with the federal government in view of the industry involving international borders, and also a number of security issues.

Meanwhile, federal Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) Datuk Seri Dr

Ronald Kiandee said the latest status of the deep-sea fishing vessel quota that could be licensed in Sarawak waters stood at 560 vessels.

“Sarawak’s fisheries industry has the potential to continue to be developed.

“There are currently 10,828 fishermen and 5,103 vessels, all having produced a total of 125,000 metric tonnes of fish per year with a value of over RM716 million.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department has been allocated more than RM17 million to manage fisheries resources and increase the country’s fish production to guarantee fish supply in Sarawak,” he said.

State Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and his deputies Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Martin Ben, Fisheries Department of Malaysia deputy director-general (management) Wan Muhammad Aznan Abdullah, and Manred permanent secretary Datu Edwin Abit were also present at yesterday’s event.