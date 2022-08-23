TM’s monopoly led to taekwondo dropped from Sukma, says observer

SIBU (Aug 23): The real reason why taekwondo is dropped from the Malaysia Games (Sukma) is because Taekwondo Malaysia (TM) is monopolising the sport in the country, disallowing talented exponents from other taekwondo associations from taking part.

This is according to Eddie Tuan who is secretary general of the Malaysia Taekwondo Association (MTA), one of those associations. Clarifying that it is his personal opinion, Tuan said TM’s monopoly has defeated the purpose of taekwondo competition in Sukma. All the best taekwondo fighters in the country, he added, are supposed to come together to compete for supremacy before winning the right to represent the country.

‘Personally, I think the National Sports Council (NSC) and the Sukma Supreme Committee has done a fair job by doing a favor to these talented exponents in the country who are deprived of the chance to represent the country, hence dropping the sport from Sukma,” he opined.

Tuan was responding to an earlier statement from state Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who had wondered whether the sport was dropped from Sukma due to Sarawak’s excellence in winning many taekwondo gold medals in the past three editions of Sukma.

Tuan said Abdul Karim must have been misled by certain groups on the matter and was therefore not aware of the issues involving taekwondo. He agreed with the minister that there is too much politics in Malaysian sports.

“Why the need for a person (who is) not an athlete or a person not from the sports fraternity to helm the sports association?” he asked, likely referring to the leadership of TM.

The purpose of Sukma, Tuan reiterated, is to get the best athletes in the country to take part in competition before the best are chosen to represent Malaysia in international tournaments.

“Unfortunately, that was not the case (for taekwondo). When TM was formed several years back, they confiscated our (MTA) governing body rights, manipulated the sport and disallowed fighters from outside TM to take part,” he said, adding that many talented fighters from different groups of taekwondo associations in the country were barred from taking part in Sukma.

‘So what is the purpose of Sukma. We might as well drop it,” he argued.

Tuan recalled that for the 2018 Perak Sukma, several MTA athletes were selected to take part but, unfortunately at the last minute, they were told to sign up with TM before they were allowed to take part.

“The athletes did sign up with TM but anyway they did not win anything because all the referees were from TM,” he claimed.

“The sport should be open to all and let the best fighter win,” he said.