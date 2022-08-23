Uggah’s office: 18 critically delayed projects in S’wak worth RM563 mln terminated

KUCHING (Aug 23): Contracts for 18 projects in Sarawak worth RM563 million are now being terminated, according to a statement from the office of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

It explained these terminated projects were among the 95 projects worth a total of RM10.357 billion listed as critically delayed projects up to June this year.

It said this matter was pointed out to Uggah, who is also Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, when he visited the Sarawak Public Works Department’s (JKR) temporary operation room for critical delay project tracking, at its headquarters here on Monday.

The briefing, conducted by engineers from the department, focused on the work progress or performance status of 236 development projects worth RM28.67 billion now under implementation.

Uggah was also told that 30 other critically delayed projects are to be salvaged.

These are the construction of bridges, office buildings, roads including upgrading works, health clinics, teachers’ quarters, a sports complex and repairs of dilapidated schools.

On a brighter note, the briefing disclosed that 47 of the critically delayed projects worth RM2.394 billion are expected to be completed by this year.

These are mainly the repairs of dilapidated schools, road construction and upgrading works and construction of government buildings.

All these projects are expected to be completed by September this year.

Uggah was accompanied by Infrastructure and Port Development Ministry permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yau and JKR state director Richard Tajan at the briefing.

Last Saturday when visiting the Bintulu Divisional JKR office, Uggah said the ministry and JKR and would hold a seminar soon to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) on strategies and recommendations to reduce or end ‘sick’ projects.