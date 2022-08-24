13-year-old among 18 arrested in Kuching for vehicle theft

KUCHING (Aug 24): A teenager, 13, was among 18 suspects arrested under ‘Op Lejang Khas’ that ran here from Aug 9 to Monday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspects’ arrest led to the rediscovery of 13 stolen vehicles including a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle.

He said the suspects, aged between 13 and 42, targeted vehicles left in residential and public places from 4am to 8am.

“They targeted Yamaha and Honda motorcycles as well as Perodua and Proton cars and were also caught trying to steal a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

“They used a T-shaped screwdriver, a master key and an immobiliser bypass tool as their tools of trade,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

The suspects, all locals, also targeted vehicles, especially motorcycles that did not have extra locks, he added.

Ahsmon said 14 investigation papers had been opened under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

“Four investigation papers involved four suspects who were already charged in court. Two of them were sentenced to eight and 10 months in prison,” he said.

He also requested cooperation from the public to channel information related to vehicle theft to them.

“Despite the recent arrest, at least one case of vehicle theft happens every day,” said Ahsmon.

His deputy Supt Merbin Lisa and Kuching Criminal Investigation Division (CID) chief DSP Mohd Hafizi Ishak were also present at the press conference.