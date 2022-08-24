265 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 24): Sabah recorded 265 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, higher than the previous day despite lower number of samples.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the increase in the positivity rate from 9.64 per cent to 11.28 per cent means that more positive cases obtained from the test samples, although the number of samples was lesser.

“The total number of test samples today was 2,864 compared to 2,906 yesterday.

“However, we are witnessing a relatively high daily increase of 265 cases, an increase of 51 cases compared to the previous day,” he said.

Eight districts recorded double digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 75 cases (+11), Sandakan 36 (+28), Penampang 25 (+14), Lahad Datu 24 (+15), Putatan 20 (+11), Tawau 12 (-20), Tuaran 11 (-11) and Papar 10 cases (+7).

Four districts did not record any new cases.

A total of 262 of the 265 cases recorded on Wednesday are in Category 1 and Category 2, as well as two cases in Category 4 and one case in Category 5.