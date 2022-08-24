Abdullah: Relative whether public confidence in judiciary after Najib verdict has gone up

KUCHING (Aug 24): Opinions on whether public confidence in the Malaysian judiciary has gone up following the imprisonment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for misappropriating SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds are relative.

One of those who hold reservations over such view is Assistant Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communications Unit) Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

“I will not be quick to conclude that public confidence and perception about our judiciary or justice system is getting better.

“Those who are familiar with how the law and court trial works will see things differently,” he told The Borneo Post today.

“You could still hear from majority amongst the general public questioning and mentioning what they perceived as ‘selective prosecution’ especially involving high profile cases,” the Semop assemblyman reasoned.

Those cases involving high profile individuals are not just merely an examination of facts and legal substance but also take into account the public interest, he pointed out.

Abdullah said he is in no reasonable or legitimate position to question whether justice has been served because all those cases are being handled and adjudicated by very experienced lawyers and learned judges.

“Their wisdom and judgement prevailed.

“The general rule in criminal cases is that, a person will be convicted if he is found guilty beyond all reasonable doubts,” he said.

“The integrity of our judiciary system and conforming to the ‘Rule of Law’ must be upheld without fear and favour.”

He stressed the matter at hand is not just about public confidence but the nation’s goodwill and perception in the eyes of interested investors and visitors.

Political observer Prof James Chin, when contacted, said he was confident that public confidence in the Malaysian judiciary had gone up following the 12 years’ imprisonment verdict on the 69-year-old Najib, who is also former president of Umno and former chairman of Barisan Nasional (BN).

Several Umno leaders, including Najib, are being prosecuted for various monetary scandal-laden charges, prompting the social media to group them together under the term ‘Court Cluster’.