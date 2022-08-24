Alleged thieves found hiding in tree, handed over to Miri police

MIRI (Aug 24): Members of Miri Residents Committee (RC) helped apprehend two men suspected of breaking into a house in Jalan Pujut 8 in Lutong on Tuesday night.

Miri RC chairman Malateh Mahmud said the incident unfolded around 8.15pm when a couple returning home from dinner found a motorcycle parked in the compound of their house.

“We received a call for help from the couple who informed us that the suspects had hidden themselves in a tree near the house upon realising the couple’s presence.

“We sent our patrol unit to the house and managed to apprehend the two male suspects,” he said.

Malateh added the duo, in their 30s, was later handed over to police for further action.