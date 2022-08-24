Ancient kliriengs in Penyarai River to be extracted in Sept

BINTULU (Aug 24): The three Maskin kliriengs (burial poles) believed to be at least a few hundred years old are set to be extracted from the bottom of the Penyarai River in Kakus on Sept 24.

According to Dr Elena Gregoria Chai Chin Fern from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, the historical artefacts will be relocated to the Tatau District Office for conservation.

“There will be a temporary tent that will be erected at Tatau District Office and the Sarawak Museum Department will do some treatment, clean up and drying of the kliriengs,” she told The Borneo Post.

She said prior to the extraction and placing of the kliriengs, there will be special rituals to be conducted by the local communities, involving 18 communities from the Punan, Bagatan and Tatau ethnic groups.

Chai said for the eight longhouses of the Bagatan community they will perform ‘Pemali’ while the seven Punan and two Tatau communities will do a ‘napok’ ritual and there will be a simple ritual as well on site.

She said the exact time of the event has yet to be set as the stakeholders and relevant agencies have to cut through the forest before the heavy machinery could be brought in to the site.

“We are working with a few agencies, hoping that the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) can also help, because later on these kliriengs will be a landmark for Tatau,” she said.

She said after the three kliriengs are safely placed at Tatau District Office, they will salvage the others so that they can be properly conserved.

“After this we are going in to other places, Rantau Belak, there is ‘keludan’ belonging to the local communities, we also want to conserve, will not lift it away, it is already there, but some parts have erosion, the Sarawak Museum Department will do some more preservation effort,” she added.

According to Chai, who is an anthropologist, Bintulu and Belaga have many kliriengs because a long time ago, people from Belaga used the Kemena River to go up to the Bintulu area.

She said protecting and preserving the heritage was not only the job of the museum but all parties should play their own roles together.

“Now the community in Tatau is very responsive when they see something, we receive calls, they have some old jars, plates which they believe have been passed down from their ancestors, they call us and send photos.

“They said rather than having those items in their houses, they want to put them in a place where more people can appreciate it,” said Chai.

She said the Bintulu Museum is coming up and probably will be ready by 2026 and all artefacts that they are collecting now will be placed in the museum which is similar to the Borneo Cultures Museum in Kuching.

“So whatever in the museum, will show the rich tangible and intangible heritage of Bintulu people. I think Bintulu is a bit overshadow by Samalaju but Bintulu has a very rich history, there are so many ethnic minorities groups there, the Vaie, Tatau, Punan in Kakus are very unique, Bagatan can only be found in Kakus,” she said.

She believed when people are aware of these uniqueness, more people will visit Bintulu and read about Bintulu, not only about Samalaju as a fast developing industrial town, but also known for its rich culture and heritage,” said Chai.

She also urged the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the relevant government agencies to work together to protect and conserve local culture and heritage because with the collaboration, it will expedite the conservation efforts.

Chai also thanked The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) for fully funding her research to map and evaluate the kliriengs – one of the most prominent tangible heritage of the Punan people, a sub-ethnic group under the Orang Ulu community.

Named ‘Community Heritage Assessment of Punan in Sarawak: Mapping of the Kliriengs’, this project would also create an inventory of relationship between each klirieng with its next of kin (communities), while documenting detailed process of the ‘menoleang’ (death ritual), and understanding the motifs and designs of the klirieng based on beliefs and dream interpretation.

Meanwhile, Penghulu Sanok Magai who leads the Tatau District Special Committee on Heritage Conservation – a facilitating committee under Tatau District Office – said Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai is expected to witness the extraction event on Sept 24, which the Kakus assemblyman had personally pledged RM5,000 for the extracting works.

The klirieng at Penyarai, near a small stream called Maskin River is believed to be linked to the Saghek clan – the paramount chief of Tatau Punan in the 17th century.

The Maskin River klirieng project was mooted by Datuk John Sikie Tayai, and would later include all burial poles in the Tatau River basin.