Body of missing 21-year-old in Lubok Antu found

KUCHING (Aug 24): The lifeless body of a 21-year-old who went missing while swimming with a group of friends at Sungai Nanga Entalau Skrang in Lubok Antu has been found around 7.30am this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body was found by the search and rescue (SAR) team some 1km from their temporary command centre.

The deceased, identified as Tay Xian Wei, was believed to have drowned after he went missing while swimming with five other friends in the river on Monday.

A police report was lodged following his disappearance at the Sri Aman police station around 7pm on the same day.

A SAR operation was then conducted by the Bomba together with the police and some villagers along the river since yesterday.

His body had since been handed over to the police for further action, and the SAR operation ended at 9am today.