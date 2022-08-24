Bridge linking KK to Tenom to be built

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 24): The Federal Government has approved the construction of a permanent bridge as a solution to the issue of the Kota Kinabalu -Keningau-Tenom Km 117.1 road that was cut off due to the failure of the culvert structure caused by continuous heavy rain.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the decision was made following his work visit with the management of the Public Works Department earlier this year.

“The ministry takes safety and comfort aspects seriously in the design of permanent bridges, especially to ensure that the risk of structural failure can be comprehensively overcome.

“Accordingly, the preliminary work for the 30-meter long permanent bridge has started and the construction of the permanent bridge is expected to be fully completed in February 2024.

“Based on the contractor’s work plan, the machinery will start entering the construction site at the beginning of September 2022. The physical work at the site is expected to be more vigorous in an effort to ensure that the bridge construction project will be completed within the set period,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Arthur also said that he is committed to constantly monitor the progress of the work from time to time.

He also hopes that the project can be completed according to the specifications and timeframe that has been set so that the issues and problems that have arisen before can be completely overcome.

“The construction of the bridge in Sungai Liau reflects the concern of the Federal Government in ensuring that Malaysian Family in Sabah can enjoy comfortable and safe land connectivity.

“Throughout the construction period, the existing Bailey Bridge will be maintained as an alternative road to ensure land connections between Keningau and Tenom districts are not interrupted,” he added.

Arthur also requested the cooperation of road users to always be careful and obey the instructions at the construction site.