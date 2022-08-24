Consulate General will strive to better promote Sabah to China companies

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 24): The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu will strive to better promote Sabah and its strengths to China companies in effort to enhance economic and trade cooperation between China and Malaysia.

Its Consul General, Huang Shifang, said Malaysia is a favourable investment destination for Chinese companies.

She said SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd from China had invested RM3 billion in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) to build a manufacturing plant for solar glass.

She said the development created more than 1,000 job opportunities.

“Upon completion, Kibing is expected to increase its market share in solar glass up to seven per cent globally.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Kibing is determined to invest in Sabah,” she said, adding that the company has invested in other states as well.

Huang said Malaysia has always been a favourable investment destination for Chinese firms.

“The consulate will strive to promote Sabah to China companies to attract investors here, in effort to enhance the economic and trade cooperation between China and Malaysia.”

She believed that Kibing’s investment in Sabah will boost the confidence of Chinese investors towards the state as well.

Huang said that during her visit to Wisma KTS to meet with the top management and chief editors of See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo here on Wednesday.

Among those present at the meeting were Vice Consul General, Ouyang Huifeng, Consul Zhou Wei, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd Sabah area operations manager Wong Kee Mee, KTS Trading Sabah area senior office manager Paul Hii, See Hua Marketing (Sabah) Sdn Bhd operations manager Toh Lu Hung and The Borneo Post editorial director Phyllis Wong.

She said the purpose of her visit was to build better working relationship and communication with the three papers.

She said See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo have been supportive of the consulate and its efforts to maintain good China-Malaysia ties.

She also praised the editorial team for their objective and professional news reports.

“The consulate will continue to work closely with the media to establish better cooperation and communication.”