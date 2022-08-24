Kuching cops bust ‘Geng Oscar’ vehicle theft syndicate with arrest of foreigners

KUCHING (Aug 24): The district police have smashed a vehicle theft syndicate with the arrest of five foreigners, including the mastermind, and recovery of four motorcycles.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the group, dubbed ‘Geng Oscar’ is believed to have been active since May this year and responsible for motorcycle thefts in Kuching and Padawan.

“The breakthrough was made when the gang’s leader was arrested at a house in Kampung Siol Kandis, which led to the subsequent arrests of four more suspects.

“With the arrest of the suspects, aged between 24 and 32, we believe we have solved at least 12 motorcycle theft cases,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

According to Ahsmon, the gang targeted Yamaha motorcycles and also four-wheel-drive vehicles and would smuggle them across the state’s border due to the high demand there.

“They would use modified T-shaped screwdrivers, a master key and other tools to steal the vehicles before bringing them into a neighbouring country,” he said.

He said all five suspects were recently convicted under Section 411 of the Penal Code and are currently in prison.

“They were also charged under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for overstaying in Malaysia,” he added.

With Ahsmon at the press conference were his deputy Supt Merbin Lisa and Kuching Criminal Investigation Division chief DSP Mohd Hafizi Ishak.