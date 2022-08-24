DAP man claims pig carcasses may have been dumped into Sg Semenggo 2

KUCHING (Aug 23): The authorities have been asked to investigate sacks dumped into Sungai Semenggo 2, which allegedly contain pig carcasses.

According to Michael Kong, special assistant to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, local residents had complained of a foul smell coming from the river.

“One local resident at Taman Kota Sentosa had informed us that he had personally seen approximately eight sacks said to contain pigs in the said river over the past few days,” Kong said in a statement.

He claimed that during a visit to the river recently, six sacks could be seen still sitting in the river.

Kong said there seemed to be indiscriminate dumping in the river.

“Any disposal of infected pigs must be done properly because any indiscriminate disposal shall worsen the situation further,” he said.

Kong called on the authorities to take immediate steps to remove the sacks thrown into Sungai Semenggo 2 in order to avoid any further nuisance and possible health hazards to the public.

He also called on the authorities to work closely with pig farm operators to ensure the African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in the state is under control.