Dr Yii: All Sarawak GLCs should report directly to DUN to ensure accountability

KUCHING (Aug 24): All state government-linked companies (GLCs), including the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), should report directly to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to ensure accountability and proper checks and balances, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

“Many of Sarawak’s government-linked companies (GLCs) and agencies are not really accountable to DUN. We need more checks and balances and accountability in the running of GLCs and government-linked agencies in our region.

“Even the planned sovereign fund, which may have noble intentions to benefit our people, but if there is little oversight, it could again be abused and end (up) like 1MDB, which was initially set up as a sovereign fund as well,” the Bandar Kuching MP said in a statement today.

Dr Yii also said the Sarawak Public Accounts Committee (PAC) must be chaired by an opposition representative so that the person can scrutinise any financial irregularities, including state GLCs without any fear or favour.

“We should also establish more select committees in DUN and be given enough resources and manpower to shadow each of the ministries in Sarawak and operate as entities to checks and balances respective ministries.

“These committees should be chaired by both the government and opposition elected representatives to allow better transparency and accountability and fully utilise all elected representatives to be involved in policy discussions,” he added.

He said the final conviction and imprisonment of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak have sent a message that showed how the ultimate power is ‘people power’ and that each vote matters to ensure that leaders are kept in check and remain accountable for their deeds.

This should serve as a strong lesson to Sarawak that strong and independent institutions within the region is also important to ensure such scandals of magnitude do not affect the state regardless of who is in power, he added.

“So as a Sarawakian, to ensure such things do not happen or even to reveal if it is happening already, it is pertinent for necessary reforms to be put in place, especially in the highest legislative branch or the DUN to mitigate any risk of abuse and instil a greater public confidence in the administration.

“This is to promote greater transparency, accountability and checks and balances for the good of the people in Sarawak, especially since the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) controls a super majority and a lot of powers are concentrated in the hands of the Premier under his Cabinet,” he said.

Dr Yii said while the choice of voters in the last state election must be respected, they cannot allow the GPS government to have absolute or unfettered control over important matters of the state, especially when it comes to finances and state resources without a robust checks and balances system especially in DUN.

“Good governance and stronger check and balances will ensure the voice of Sarawakians continue to be upheld and for that to happen, its supreme legislative branch must be reformed to ensure greater transparency and accountability,” he added.

Noting that Sarawak’s future and the future of its people is closely tied to how the state is governed, Dr Yii said if the state aspires to be a mature and world-class democracy, then the state government should lead and introduce such reforms in the state.

“A strong DUN can help avoid such scandals from affecting our beloved homeland and even reveal any scandals that may be happening and bring those involved to justice,” he added.