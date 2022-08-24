Dr Yii visits Tanah Puteh Health Clinic to improve toilet facilities

KUCHING (Aug 24): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii paid a visit to the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic here yesterday with a contractor to look into plans to extend and improve toilet facilities there.

According to him, the public health clinic does not have an accessible, disabled-friendly toilet and many of the toilet cubicles do not have a handrail for elderly patients to hold on to.

“This is rather dangerous and we have received complaints from members of the public who told us how they had almost fallen down there,” he said in a statement.

He said a few months ago, he paid a courtesy visit to the Kuching Division Health Office (PKB) to find out what their plans were in upgrading the toilets.

“I was informed that they were still waiting for approval and budgeting.

“So I offered to assist and followed the required procedure to apply to assist in the building of the toilets,” he said.

He said once the contractor has finished the design, he will submit it to PKB and the relevant council for approval.

“We do hope this process can be expedited so we can start with the construction of the toilets for the convenience and safety of staff and members of the public,” said Dr Yii.