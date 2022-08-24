Former Putatan MP quits STAR

PUTATAN (Aug 24): Former Putatan member of parliament Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh has left Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) party.

Dr Marcus, when contacted, confirmed that he has resigned from STAR.

“It is true. I have submitted my resignation letter as a member of the party. The letter dated 1 July 2022 was received by STAR’s Secretary General last week,” he said.

Dr Marcus joined STAR in December, 2021 and was with United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO), where he served as treasurer general. He left UPKO in early 2020.

“After the 14th General Election, I had the opportunity to ponder about issues linked to my achievements as the Putatan Member of Parliament which I held for three terms. I found that although I did a lot for Putatan, I feel that there are still so many things that could be done for Putatan, which is close to my heart, such as setting up the Putatan district police headquarters, flood mitigation plan and other public facilities.”

“After leaving UPKO (after UPKO left Barisan Nasional), I became a political activist and voiced out the people’s wants at certain forums. But because of the limitations I faced as a solo activist, I was encouraged by my peers to join STAR,” he said.

He added that he spent nearly a year as a member at STAR but he felt limited in voicing the issues related to the folks in Putatan due to the country’s unstable political atmosphere and also to maintain party ethics.

“And because of that, and after thinking hard, I decided to leave STAR and operate as a political activist where I will continue voicing out Putatan affairs,” he said.

He added that he feels happy being a political activist but stated that he will listen to his supporters.

Dr Marcus also denied claims that his departure was due to a misunderstanding between him and STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and other STAR leaders.

“The allegations are untrue. I have a good relationship with the president and other STAR leaders. I am grateful to Dr Jeffrey and other STAR leaders,” he said.

He also said that what the country needs now is stability and prosperity.

“Any political platform that offers stability and prosperity should be supported,” he said.