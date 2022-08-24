KWB undergoes flushing exercise to resolve water discolouration issue

KUCHING (Aug 24): Kuching Water Board (KWB) has announced that it is undergoing a flushing exercise at areas affected by discolouration of water supply over the past couple of weeks.

The board said among the affected areas are BDC, Tabuan, Stampin, Jalan Matang, Batu Kawa and Samarahan.

KWB explained that the operation of the water valves to facilitate the upgrading and maintenance works at its treatment plant, and the occasional increase in the flow rate to address the shortfall due to the closure of the valves, have resulted in the scouring of the sediments in the pipelines.

“Consumers are advised to let the tap run for a while if they experience such (water discolouration) problem,” it said.

Should the problem persist, consumers may contact KWB call centre at 082-222333 or SMS to 019-8866650.