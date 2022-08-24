Longhouse fire victim recalls grabbing vital documents in desperation as flames raged

SIBU (Aug 24): Ina Chaing, 60, said she went blank momentarily while staring in disbelief at the flames raging from the bilik next to hers yesterday.

The resident of Rumah Jungan Gerang at Mile 36, Sungai Tamin in Selangau, which burnt down, said when she came to her senses, she found herself dragging a mattress because she could not think of other more important belongings to save.

“In that same moment, I felt like I was about to faint. I was not feeling so well because I am still recovering from a surgery.

“In tears, I managed to grab important documents and a few of my clothes from a cupboard.

“I hurried towards the back door and got down the stairs into the floodwaters, about one foot deep, below the longhouse,” she said when met at Maria Indai Ukaristia Church, where the fire victims are being housed temporarily.

She and other longhouse residents somehow managed to gather their belongings into an old longboat.

Ina estimates the fire likely started around 6.30am, as she had just woken up and was boiling water when she heard a loud explosion followed by the fire from a neighbour’s unit.

“I quickly woke my son up and told him to move our car and two motorcycles to safety.

“Unfortunately, we lost the two motorcycles together with our pua kumbu collection, three refrigerators, a television set, and two washing machines in the fire,” she said.

Nading Jungan, 43, the headman’s son, said he rushed to the longhouse from Sibu after he received a call at about 7am from his brother-in-law.

“When I got there, the fire had destroyed our unit. My parents and children were left with only the clothes on their backs as they could not salvage other belongings.

“My father only managed to save important documents as the smoke thickened,” he said.

Nading said when the fire broke out, many of the longhouse residents had either gone to work or their fruit orchards, or were bringing their children to a primary school opposite the longhouse.

“They only realised the fire when they saw thick smoke above the longhouse,” he said, adding the building was over 30 years old.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Janggan Muling said they received a distress call about the incident at 6.58am.

He added the fire rendered 171 longhouse residents from 37 doors homeless.