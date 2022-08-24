Majang: Sarawak among states with higher number of OACP developed

BINTULU (Aug 24): Sarawak is one of the states in Malaysia that have the highest number of Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) that have been developed, at 72.

According to Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Ports Development Dato Majang Renggi, the OACP is one of the mandatory initiatives under the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) specifically to ‘strengthen the effectiveness of public service delivery’.

He said the plan has 22 strategies and 115 initiatives and it focuses on six main sectors; namely politics, public procurement, law enforcement, public sector administration, legal and judiciary, and corporate governance.

“The plan was developed to set practical targets based on initiatives to be taken by each government and private agency in dealing with corruption, integrity and governance problems for a period of five years,” he said when officiating at the closing of the Integrity Tour Series 8/2022 Bintulu Division at a hotel here yesterday.

Majang said the plan can help deal with issues of governance, integrity and anti-corruption comprehensively, especially in the public service in addition to laws that allow punitive action to be taken against officials who deliberately cause leakage, wastage or waste of government funds.

While for the state government, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has led his Cabinet members to sign the Corruption Free Pledge (IBR) on Jan 27, 2022.

“This is the government’s commitment to maintain an administration with integrity, free of corruption and provide the best service for the people,” he said.

Majang said the Premier himself has clearly outlined a comprehensive direction of the integrity culture during the ‘Majlis Amanat Perdana Integriti 2022’ on Feb 28.

“With the vision of making Sarawak a developed state by 2030, the Sarawak government through the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (UNIONS) which was established on Feb 1, 2018, continues to be committed to cultivating the practice of integrity, especially among Sarawak civil servants and at all levels in society,” he said.

He said corruption is a critical issue that needs to be dealt with systematically and comprehensively because it can cause an increase in the total cost of capital and development for any programmes or projects.

“One of the main goals of the Sarawak government is to produce efficient and responsive civil servants in providing first class services. At the same time, negative perception by the community of civil servants can also be improved,” he said.

Therefore, he said the Sarawak government has established an Integrity Unit in ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that civil servants would practise a superior working culture with strong moral and ethical characteristics.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of Integrity and Ombudsman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, Bintulu Resident Datu Jack Aman Luat and Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.