Malaysia targets to be in world’s top 20 Global Startup companies ecosystem by 2030

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 24): Malaysia aims to be in the world’s top 20 Global Startup companies ecosystem, through the Malaysian Startup Ecosystem Roadmap (Super) 2021-2030, in line with national policies and initiatives to generate high-tech innovation.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, said that, based on the Global Startup 2021 company ecosystem report, Malaysia is currently ranked 21 out of 100 best developing ecosystems.

“Malaysia is also second behind the most innovative Singapore (Digital Platform Economy Index 2020) and the third highest country in Southeast Asia in terms of the number of startup companies.

“With Super or the development of this startup roadmap ecosystem, we have an intervention that we will implement by outlining five challenges, namely talent; financing; regulations; policies and international penetration,” he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the MYStartup East Malaysia Tour, and witnessing the exchange of memorandum of understanding (MoU) documents between Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle) and the Sabah Creative Economy and Innovation Centre (Scenic), at the Kota Kinabalu International Convention Centre here today.

Dr Adham also said that through the MYStartup portal, launched by Mosti in November last year, as of now a total of 2,227 startup companies have registered on the portal, however, only 24 of them are from Sabah.

Thus, through the MYStartup tour, in collaboration with Scenic, more startup companies in Sabah will be able to join and register on the Super platform, which is on the website www.mystartup.gov.my.

He said that the Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (KSTI) is targeting at least 50 startup companies in Sabah to join Super this year. – Bernama