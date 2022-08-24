‘Management, control of diseases among key factors aquaculture industry players must address’

KUCHING (Aug 24): The management and control of diseases is an important factor that should be taken note of by the aquaculture industry players, says Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

According to him, aquaculture is one of two subsectors of the fisheries sector – with the other being the fishing subsector – that needs to be developed in the next 10 years, in line with the National Agro-Food Policy 2.0.

“In developing this industry, various factors including the management and control of diseases are important and need to be taken care of by industry players,” he said during a press conference held after the opening ceremony of the ‘’11th Symposium on Diseases in Asian Aquaculture’ (DAA11) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Ronald said in this regard, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MaFI) would welcome cooperation from various industry players, to further become strategic partners.

“This is important in order to create an environment for the country’s aquaculture to be a well-regulated industry in terms of disease management and control.

“Therefore, this symposium is important because various information would be shared by domestic and foreign experts, which then could be applied in our aquaculture industry.

“This symposium is significant and necessary in developing the country’s fishing industry as a whole,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the Sarawak government was thankful to MaFI and the Fish Health Section of the Asian Fisheries Society (FHS-AFS) for choosing Sarawak as the host the hybrid event.

“We couldn’t hold it two years ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, even though it couldn’t be organised physically, it’s still well received.

“I understand that 300 participants are attending the event physically, while another 600 are attending it virtually,” said Awang Tengah, who represented Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the event.

DAA11 stands as one of the largest scientific events on research, diagnostics and services of aquatic animal health in Asian aquaculture. It includes four days of information-sharing, intellectual discussions and networking with strategic virtual exhibitions and trade displays at its first virtual symposium.

With the chosen theme, ‘Land of Adventure Exploring Aquatic Animal Health for Sustainable Aquaculture’, main topics covered are ‘Biosecurity in Aquaculture’, ‘Epidemiology’, ‘Detection Method and Diagnostic’, ‘Prevention and Control Measures’ and ‘Cutting-Edge Research in Fish and Shrimp Health Management’.

The symposium is co-organised by MaFI with the Fish Health Section of the Asian Fisheries Society (FHS-AFS), and the Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Sarawak (Manred).