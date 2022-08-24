Miri man fined RM3,000 for criminal intimidation

MIRI (Aug 24): An unemployed man was fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for committing criminal intimidation by pointing a kerambit (curved knife) at his older brother.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Wan Mohammad Adenan Wan Umar, 41, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at a lot in Jalan Maniata 1A Piasau 9, here at 9.30pm on Aug 20, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, Wan Mohammad Adenan had pointed a kerambit at Wan Habib Wan Umar, 54, with the intention of causing fear to him.

In mitigation, Wan Mohammad Adenan, who is married with seven children, appealed to the court not to sentence him to prison as he deeply regretted his act and promised not to repeat the same mistake in the future.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while Wan Mohammad Adenan was not represented by a counsel.