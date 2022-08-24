Najib expected to appear for 1MDB trial at KL High Court tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is currently serving his jail sentence for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, is expected to be present at the Kuala Lumpur High Court tomorrow for his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

It was understood that the court had issued an order to the Kajang prison to produce the 69-year-old former premier to attend tomorrow’s proceedings before Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Najib is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Yesterday, Najib was sent to Kajang prison after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat dismissed Najib’s appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 28, 2020.

Najib had on Dec 8, 2021, failed to overturn the ruling after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision. – Bernama