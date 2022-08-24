Najib: ‘My family, this is as far as daddy can be together with you’

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s family today shared what they say was a letter left by the convicted former prime minister before he left to court and never returned.

The letter was shared using Najib’s official Instagram account, in which he narrates his love for public service and how it had led to him not being able to spend time with his family.

“My years have gone by dedicated to people, public service, politics. A sacrifice I chose and I made.

“A journey that was joyous with your presence but unfortunately I overlooked and could not always be there for you,” Najib reportedly penned.

He said that he chose to inherit the legacy of his late father, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and continue his efforts. Abdul Razak was Malaysia’s second prime minister.

In his letter, he said that in his course of solving problems and developing the nation, there are times when the desired outcome is not achieved.

“But try again and again. Looking back, it was a huge sacrifice. The years and moments which came and flew by just like that.

“My family. My love. This is only as far as daddy could be together. Daddy will hold on strongly to the teachings of Islam. If this is destined to be the journey and test from Allah SWT.

“In this world, we live temporarily, resurrected in the afterlife, later together we shall be happy again above,” he added.

After more than four years of being on trial for misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd and losing his final appeal against his conviction today, Najib departed the Federal Court to begin his 12-year-jail sentence at the Kajang Prison.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against Najib.

Najib was found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering. — Malay Mail