Only PM can dissolve Parliament, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Aug 24): The Prime Minister has the sole discretion to dissolve the Parliament, unless a no-confidence motion is tabled against him, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“The power to dissolve the Parliament lies solely with the Prime Minister Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, unless a no-confidence motion is tabled against him, forcing him to dissolve the Parliament.

“It is up to him, either it’s on his free will (to dissolve the Parliament) or there is a motion, whereby the government has collapsed and a general election has got to be held,” said Abdul Karim at the press conference after announcing the holding of the Siol Mountain Bike Challenge 2022 at Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) headquarters yesterday.

Abdul Karim was asked to respond to a statement made by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who said all parties that make up the federal government must be involved in the decision to dissolve the Parliament, including the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalitions.

“The decision to dissolve the Parliament need not refer to the presidents of the coalition’s component parties, including that of GPS. Thus, my opinion is that what was said by PAS is wrong,” said Abdul Karim.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri, faced with political instability, has been under pressure from certain quarters within his own government to dissolve the Parliament and call for a general election as soon as this year.