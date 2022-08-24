PBS urged to work with Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 24): Former Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Luyang division chief Chin Tek Ming and several other former PBS members, are urging PBS to consider the warm invitation of Warisan Sabah to work together in the 15th General Election.

Chin said that as an ex-PBS Supreme Council member, he could see the similarities between PBS and Warisan.

He said that among the similarities were that both parties were multiracial and multireligious, and they share the common ground of Sabah for Sabahan.

He said that both PBS and Warisan also championed the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and were pure, local and genuine Sabah parties.

And so, he urged PBS to consider the invitation by Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, to join forces.

Chin also said that the people of Sabah have a special place for PBS in their heart and urged the PBS President, Datuk Dr Maximus Ongkili to be brave and to have an open mind and heart to really consider working with Warisan,” he said.

Shafie had said that PBS was a local party they do not mind working with, and it was up to them whether they wanted to.

Maximus however said PBS, the oldest multiracial party in Sabah, will remain loyal to the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) political coalition.

Meanwhile, Chin is hoping that the Sabah government will speed up in passing the State Anti-Hopping Law.

“I hope the State Government doesn’t delay any further the Anti-Hopping Law because this is what the people want. And we don’t want another backdoor government,” said Chin.

The Anti-Hopping Law was passed in parliament on July 28, paving the way for the amendment to the Federal Constitution to include clauses against political party hopping.

“Since this has now materialised, I hope Sabah would follow the Federal Government’s move in passing the State’s Anti-Hopping Law so as to be in line with the Federal’s Anti-Hopping Law,” he said.

“During the PBS era, this Anti-Hopping Law was there, but later taken out from the State Constitution. I would love to see those clauses reinstated in the State Constitution. I would say that a credit should be given to (Tan Sri) Pairin (Kitingan) during the PBS era for his foresight where they actually amended the State Constitution for the Anti-Hopping Law but it is sad to see it removed,” he said.

Chin also commented on former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s sentencing of 12 years’ imprisonment and RM210 million fine for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

“Since the Apex court has decided not in favor of ex-PM, what I can say is I wish him well and just accept. After all, he still has other avenue to file a review on the decision of the Federal Court under Rule 137 (of the Rules of the Federal Court 1995). He can still file that. At the same time, he can also go for pardon,” said Chin.

“His avenue is not completely like a fullstop. He still has these two avenues to go for,” he added.