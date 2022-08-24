Pensioner scammed of RM352,050 in Papar

PAPAR (Aug 24): A government pensione lost RM352,050 in a Macau scam after receiving a call from unknown individual impersonating as a bank officer here last week.

Papar police chief Deputy Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said the incident happened when the 62-year-old woman received a short message service (SMS) around 9.07am on August 17.

Kamaruddin said the SMS claimed that the victim had made an online purchase.

“The victim then called the phone number that was provided in the message and spoke to an unknown individual posing as a bank officer.

“The victim then gave all her details, including her bank account number and the TAC (Transaction Authorisation Code) to the suspect,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Three days later, the victim realised her money in her bank account amounting to RM352,050 had been transferred to a third party account without her knowledge.

The victim then lodged a police report at the Papar police headquarters and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, said Kamaruddin.

Meanwhile, Kamaruddin advised the public not to answer calls or SMS from unknown numbers which attempt to impersonate government servants, departments or organisations.

“If you receive such call, please contact the nearest police station for confirmation before making any money transaction.

“The public is also advised to be aware of the scammers’ latest modus operandi to avoid similar incidents from happening,” he said.