Police confirm receiving report on leaked draft judgment on Najib’s case

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 24): Putrajaya police have received two reports on the leaked draft judgment in relation to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s final appeal.

District police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said police are conducting further investigations into the reports which were received yesterday (Aug 23).

“The case is being investigated under under Section 203A of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 8 of the Official Secrets Act,” he said in a statement sent through WhatsApp today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim reportedly said court officials made the report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters.

The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court of Malaysia in a statement yesterday also confirmed that the written draft judgment titled ‘Najib Razak’s SRC Appeal: The Judgement’ was found to have been leaked

However, the Chief Registrar’s Office insisted that it was a draft judgment that had not been finalised yet, and that the document had been modified. – Bernama