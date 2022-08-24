‘Revenge spending’ a benefit to Aeon’s 1HFY22

KUCHING (Aug 24): Analysts believe a bout of ‘revenge spending’ was the cause of Aeon Bhd’s (Aeon) net profit in the first half of financial year 2022 (1HFY22) beating expectations at 71 per cent of consensus full-year estimates.

The variance against forecasts came largely from a strong-than-expected rebound in sales as pandemic restrictions were lifted and international borders reopened.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) saw that Aeon’s revenue for its cumulative first half of financial year 2022 (1HFY22) grew by 11.1 per cent, driven by a strong rebound in sales (softline such clothing and shoes, and hardline such as appliances) as the economy and international borders reopened, coupled with strong spending by consumers ahead of festivities.

“It also saw higher rental incomes arising from a better tenant mix and a slight improvement in occupancy rate to 89.9 per cent in 2QFY22,” it said in its report.

“Its net profit more than doubled thanks to a product mix skewed towards higher-margin products and cost cutting initiatives that started to pay off.

“We expect earnings momentum to sustain as consumers resume shopping-in-person as it offers the sound-and-sight experience that is unmatched by online shopping.”

Retail sales in general will also be bumped up by the arrival of tourists. On the other hand, Kenanga Research was mindful of high inflation that is eating into consumers’ spending power.

“Zooming into Aeon, it has five new stores in the pipeline in FY22-23 comprising four Komai-So stores (discount stores offering products at fixed prices of RM2.50, RM5 and RM10) and one full-fledged Aeon store in IOI Putrajaya. It will also rejuvenate three existing Aeon stores.”

Researchers at RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Research) believe that revenge-spending played a major role in inflating this quarter’s numbers from a low base, as this year’s Aidilfitri festivities coincided with freer movement upon Malaysia’s transition to endemicity.

“Hence, a normalisation in earnings is expected in the coming quarters, and we elect to stay cautious on the on-and-off price guarantee campaigns in the face of the inflationary environment, which could cause margin shrinkage,” it opined.

“We are still wary of its property management division, as the supply glut in the retail sphere and rise in convenient shopping alternatives are likely to exert pressure on rental and occupancy rates.

“That said, its asset-heavy business model may work unfavourably against this backdrop, resulting in diminishing asset yields. Elsewhere, while the enhancement of its e-commerce platform, myaeon2go, is a step in the right direction towards the omnichannel strategy, online sales are likely to take time to gain traction.”

The team over at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) applauded the group’s performance and were encouraged by the retail segment recovery.

“To capture the consumer spending in the coming months, the group has laid out strategy to accelerate and evolve its digital shift especially to grow adoption of myaeon2go; integrating both online and offline shopping engagements with Aeon Living Zone;ramping up offering related to health and wellness; and deepening its customer experience via Aeon loyalty program and iAeon app.”