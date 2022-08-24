Sarawak politicians back call for Hadi to be barred from entering state

KUCHING (Aug 24): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok has added his voice to calls for PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to be barred from entering Sarawak for life over his ‘roots of corruption’ remarks.

“Why not?” said Sim when asked to comment on Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice president Datuk Liwan Lagang’s earlier call for the state government to permanently ban Abdul Hadi from entering Sarawak.

“We take great relief that we in fact have good and sensible leadership in the form of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and thankfully this sort of sentiment will be very small or probably non-existent in the state.

“Nevertheless, we must always nip the (corruption) problem in the bud before it becomes a problem for our unity and prosperity,” said Sim.

On Aug 20, Abdul Hadi posted on Facebook that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputeras made up the bulk of what he called the “roots of corruption”.

Echoing Sim and Liwan’s call was Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William, who said the state government should bar Hadi and “all like-minded individuals” from stepping foot in Sarawak.

Similarly, Democratic Action Party (DAP) publicity chief and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said he agreed with his fellow politicians’ call, adding that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob should also sack Abdul Hadi from his position as Special Envoy to the Middle East which comes with ministerial status and perks drawn from public funds.

“But more importantly, we should ask the question who allowed him (Abdul Hadi) and PAS to be in a position of power in the first place,” said Yii.

“Leaders are supposed to instil a sense a patriotism and belonging to all Malaysians, but we have the top leader from PAS inciting division and creating animosity among races.”

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo said Sarawak must have zero tolerance for any politician, especially religious leaders, who show no respect to other races or religions.

Calling Abdul Hadi an “undesirable element”, she said she fully agreed that he be banned from ever entering Sarawak.

“Such toxic character must not be allowed to land on our shores,” she said.